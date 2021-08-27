Mia the one-eyed dog finally finds a loving home

A ONE-EYED DOG called Mia was never expected by the dog sanctuary owners to find a home due to her appearance, but now she has a loving owner in her life

Mia is the heart-warming story of a one-eyed dog that no one wanted to adopt in a dog sanctuary, simply for “being ugly”, as the owner of the facility pointed out, apparently anybody who came there looking for a pet, turned their noses up at Mia’s appearance, and they truly believed she would never find a home, but now, Mia finally has a home where she can be happy and where she is fully loved.

The six-year-old dog had been found abandoned in a kennel on Long Island, New York, with several signs of having suffered animal abuse, since apart from only having one eye, she had many other injuries.

Her luck, and her life, changed when Mia met Moira Horan. Such was the ordeal that the shelter had gone through in its attempts to get Mia adopted previously, that Moira was able to get the dog without having to pay any adoption fees, an adoption that was totally unexpected for Mia’s new owner, since, as Moira affirmed, “I went to this shelter with the intention of adopting a puppy”.

Talking about their first meeting, Moira said, “She was the only dog ​​that wore a red collar, and red is my favorite colour, and she didn’t even bark at me. She just looked at me, and I fell in love. I looked at the information posted on her enclosure and saw that her name was Mia, which is three out of the five letters of my name, and I knew I just had to take her home”, confessed the young woman. It was definitely a case of love at first sight, which is demonstrated in the videos that Moira publishes on her social networks, in which the animal is seen walking, running with other dogs, and playing with its owner. “The best thing about Mia is the unconditional love, having someone who is always excited to see you, and the happiness she has added to my life. In some of my worst moments, she gives me a reason to move on. And it’s so easy to love her”, says Moira, clearly excited by her decision to adopt this dog, as reported by 20minutos.es.



