Largest ICO in Spain ever due in September

The incorporation of Baldomero Falcones as Senior Advisor coincides with Bit2Me’s launch on September 6 of its B2M token, which will be the largest ICO undertaken in Spain.

Baldomero Falcones, a Spanish executive with a long and recognized track record of professional achievement, will become part of the cryptocurrency platform’s team as Senior Advisor. His mission will be to expand Bit2Me Card, the company’s debit card service.

Among other management positions, Falcones was President of Mastercard International between 2002 and 2006, chairman of FCC, a construction company listed on the Ibex 35, and chairman of insurance area and director of operations at Banco Santander. He was a founder of Magnum Industrial Partners, a renowned venture capital firm in Spain and the largest in Spain and Portugal, dedicated to mid-market transactions in the Iberian Peninsula.

The Bit2Me Card offers a latest generation Mastercard card connected to the world of cryptocurrency. It can be held in both traditional plastic and virtual formats. The plastic version has NFC technology for contactless payments.

The company has completed a previous private sale among investors, reaching a record amount in our country, earning some €2.5 million. The holders of the token will receive benefits relating to Bit2Me products.

Falcones said, “Innovation is the engine of growth for companies, investors and countries, and innovation is in Bit2Me’s DNA. It is essential for progress. It is the factor that convinced me to join this exciting project led by Leif and Andrei.”

Leif Ferreira, founder and CEO of Bit2Me, added, “Baldomero will help us connect Bit2Me with the more traditional financial system. Our primary task is taking everyday cards to the crypto market in an exponential way. Our aim is for each new virtual currency we include to be incorporated into the Bit2Me Card.”

