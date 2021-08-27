Interpreters and health workers needed at Rota Naval Base

THERE is a demand for interpreters and health workers to deal with the imminent arrival of Afghan citizens at Rota Naval Base



In the late afternoon of Thursday, August 26, the United States Embassy commented on the apparent lack of preparation regarding the arrival of flights with Afghan citizens that were due to arrive at the Rota Naval Base in the province of Cadiz, but the reality is far from it, as every effort has been made to guarantee the necessary humanitarian attention to all the people evacuated from the Middle Eastern country, who will begin their stay from this Friday, August 27, for an as yet unknown period of time.

The NAVSUP FLCSI Contracting Office has made public its search for interpreters – who need to be fluent in both oral and written – who are capable of translating from English to Dari, the version of Persian spoken in Afghanistan, and also Pashto.

Applicants interested in applying can send their application to the email addresses [email protected] or [email protected] indicating the specific language that is mastered, and the estimated price for providing such services to the base.

Also, the Embassy staff points out that, “there will be people from the grassroots (Moron and Rota), and others from outside”, in relation to professionals in the health field, who are also essential in reception tasks taking into account that the refugees are fleeing from a situation of armed conflict. This is “a situation that is being finalised”, so Rota does not consider all the positions to be closed, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

