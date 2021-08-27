FOUR Mallorcan groups who sing in Catalan to play at the Gira-Illa Festival in the Parc de sa Riera in Palma on October 16.

It’s organised by the Consell de Mallorca and Palma Council and taking part will be Alanaire, Anegats, Reina and Suasi i els Electrodomèstics.

Whilst the festival is aimed at a Mallorcan audience it is hoped that bands taking part will be appreciated and followed from lovers of Catalan music and vocals on the mainland.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is a mixture of experience and new emerging talent as Suasi has been making music in Catalan for 30 years, whilst Alanaire are an emerging group should have a long career ahead of them.

Attendees at the event will be of all ages as Anegats has released a number of albums of the years, the latest just having come out whilst a possibly younger audience will have the chance to, discover Manacor group Reina, winner of Sona 9 this year.

Consell de Mallorca Minister of Culture, Heritage and Language Policy, Bel Busquets, observed “The message of the event is clear, a sign of love for the language, culture and music in Catalan made in Mallorca” and added “This line-up is a sample of groups from Mallorca, who sing in Catalan, are prominent in Catalonia and appeal to members of the public of different ages”.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale soon via the website https://palmacultura.koobin.cat.

Thank you for reading ‘Four Mallorcan groups who sing in Catalan to play at the Gira-Illa Festival’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.





