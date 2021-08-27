Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemns attack on Kabul airport

Raab vows, “We will not let the cowardly acts of terrorists stop us.”

“This evening I called US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to express our sorrow that US troops lost their lives in Kabul today and that more have been injured. They paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping others reach safety,” Raab said on August 26.

“I also want to extend my condolences to the families of all those Afghans killed or injured. It is tragic that as they sought safety they have suffered at the hands of terrorists.

“Today’s attack is a stark reminder of the dangerous situation in which UK military and civilian personnel have been working so hard to evacuate people and we should be proud of their bravery and what they have achieved.

“The UK and US remain resolute in our mission to get as many people out as possible. It is testament to the remarkable courage of our personnel that they continue to do so while under fire. We will not let the cowardly acts of terrorists stop us,” he added.

However, the UK said on August 27 the evacuation is reaching its final stages.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said, “Our top priority as we move through this process will be the protection of all those involved who are operating in a heightened threat environment.

“It is with deep regret that not everyone has been able to be evacuated during this process. But I am proud of this remarkable achievement from our Border Force, Armed Forces, MOD, FCDO, Home Office who have evacuated over 13,000 people in 14 days during Operation Pitting. We will continue to honour our debt to all those who have not yet been able to leave Afghanistan. We will do all that we can to ensure they reach safety,” he added on August 27.

Processing facilities inside the Baron Hotel in Kabul have also been closed.

“This will enable us to focus our efforts on evacuating the British nationals and others we have processed and who are at the airport awaiting departure,” the government added.

