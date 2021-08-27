EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, is travelling to the United States to discuss with the US authorities cooperation on security, as well as border and migration management.

The Commissioner will meet Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in Washington, DC on August 27. They will discuss the approach to address the current situation in Afghanistan, following up on the G7 meeting of 24 August. Commissioner Johansson and Secretary Mayorkas will also discuss EU-US cooperation in the fight against cybercrime, with exchanges expected to focus on addressing ransomware and cyberattacks, including in the context of the joint working group on ransomware the EU and the US agreed to set up at their Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial meeting last June.

They will exchange on other security-related topics, such as the fight against child sexual abuse, counter-terrorism and addressing violent extremism. Other topics on the agenda include the US Visa Waiver Program.

In New York next week, Commissioner Johansson will meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov. She will also exchange with UN Women Deputy Executive Director for Policy, Programme, Civil Society and Intergovernmental Support Asa Regner; UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, and UNDP Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Bureau for External Relations and Advocacy, Ulrika Modeer. On Thursday, September 3, the Commissioner will meet Attorney General Merrick Garland.

