ESTEPONA Council recognises the philanthropic work of Maria Bravo by naming a square after her on August 25 in what is her home town.

Plaza Maria Bravo, located between Calle Goya and Calle El Cid is near where the actress lived as a child and she was delighted with the honour bestowed upon her.

She is the creator of the Global Gift Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation aimed at helping the development, well-being, health and social inclusion of the most vulnerable youngsters on the Costa del Sol.

The Foundation has opened Casa Ángeles, a day centre for children with special needs and also advocates gender equality, education and professional development.

The Foundation is known for its very high-profile fund-raising activities which are held on a regular basis and which attract top stars such as Ronan Keating who give their time to entertain guests at some of the best venues on the Costa del Sol.

Also heavily involved with the Global Gift Foundation is Hollywood star Eva Longoria who has been a regular visitor to the events over the years.

Speaking at the plaque ceremony in Plaza Maria Bravo, Estepona Mayor, José María García Urbano said “The town that saw you grow up shows its satisfaction and gratitude for the effort you make to help the most vulnerable.”

María Bravo who was accompanied by family and actors Gary Dourdan and Amaury Nolasco. responded “I have grown up here; I have gone to school in these streets and I have been with my friends and after being in the United States for 31 years I have found an Estepona even more beautiful than I remembered and that is thanks to the mayor.”

“The work I do, I do as an obligation because I can and because all of us who can help, must do it” she added

“I am enormously proud to say that I am from Estepona; I feel very Spanish, very Andalucian, very Estepona and very Malaga,” concluded the actress and philanthropist.

