Cristiano Ronaldo tells Juventus that he wants to leave

Chris King
image: twitter

CRISTIANO RONALDO, through his agent Jorge Mendes, has reportedly told Juventus that he wants to leave the club 

Massive football news coming out of Italy, according to Sky in Italy, is that Jorge Mendes, who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, had a meeting in Turin with the Juventus hierarchy on Thursday, August 26, during which he conveyed the message that his cline no longer wishes to play for them, which is believed to be the first time that Ronaldo has actually directly voiced that desire.

With the transfer window slamming shut on August 31, there is not a lot of time left for clubs and players to make their minds up, but, it is thought that Mendes came out from the meeting without any agreement having been finalised, but it is thought the club will want around £25m for him (€29.1m).

Sky In Italy claims that Ronaldo has been offered to Manchester City, who are reported to be willing to offer the 36-year-old Portugal captain a two-year contract, with an alleged salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m), which is around half the amount he currently earns in Turin, but with Ronaldo’s contract running out in 2022, they will be eager to recoup some of the money they invested in bringing him from Real Madrid in 2018, as opposed to losing him on a free transfer.

Juventus have not received any formal offer for their player it is believed, and it is also thought that they are keen on taking City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus in part exchange of some sort, but that is not something that appeals to Pep Guardiola apparently, who is more open to allowing England star Raheem Sterling leave, but Juve will want a striker, not a winger.

While all this is going on, Juventus are reportedly in advanced talks to secure the signature of Everton’s Moise Kean, the Italian forward who spent last season on loan at PSG, where he netted 17 goals, as reported by skysports.com.


Chris King
