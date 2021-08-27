Confiremed: Lisa Shaw died of Covid vaccine complications

BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw died after suffering blood clots after she received the AstraZeneca vaccine, a coroner has confirmed.

The award-winning presenter at BBC Newcastle developed “severe” headaches a week after having the jab and fell seriously ill a few days later.

“Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later,” her family said in a statement in May

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“She was treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head. Tragically, she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon. We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always. It’s been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family,” they added.

Lisa died on May 24 in Newcastle.

Her colleagues described her as an “amazing person” who had “touched and enriched so many people’s lives, and made them better just by being in it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





