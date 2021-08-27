Clearer energy efficiency information for lamp shoppers as of September

This September 1, a new energy label will start appearing on lamps sold across the EU. The revised label is a great improvement for consumers, who will get clearer and more helpful information on how energy-efficient lamps are.

Lighting products are following in the footsteps of other electrical appliances that have been benefitting from the new energy label since March 1 this year, fridges, freezers, washing machines, ovens, and TV sets.

The major change is the removal of the confusing ‘A+’, ’A++’ and ‘A+++’ classes that had appeared on the energy label over the years. The label will revert to the popular A-G scale, as requested by consumer groups. Most appliances were grouped in the ‘+’ classes, thus leaving lower classes empty and making the label rather meaningless.

The stricter measurement method means that a lamp previously ranking A++ may be downgraded to D for example, as found by Belgian consumer group Test Achats.1 This does not mean the lamp has become less efficient. The new ranking simply reflects the present state-of-the-art, and leaves room for future innovative products to populate the A class.

Monique Goyens, Director General of BEUC, said, ““It is encouraging that the new energy label keeps sprouting on more types of products. Shoppers get much clearer information on the energy performance of dishwashers, ovens, fridges, and TV screens – and now lamps. At a time when more environmentally friendly consumption is growing on many minds, this is excellent news. We’re looking forward to 2025, when the old energy label will be history.”

