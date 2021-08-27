BREAKING NEWS: US President Joe Biden Vows Revenge over US Troop Deaths

US President Joe Biden Vows Revenge over US Troop Deaths as forces brace for further attacks.

“We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay” warned Joe Biden in a message to those behind the terror attacks at Kabul’s airport.

The US president was speaking after it emerged that 13 US service personnel – most of them Marines – were among more than 80 people killed after two blasts and a gunfight outside the facility.

ISIS says it carried out the attack and a top US general says his troops are prepared for more.

At least 72 civilians and 13 US service members were killed on Thursday, August 26, when two suicide bombers and a gunman struck one of the main entrances to Kabul’s international airport, just hours after western intelligence agencies warned of an imminent threat to the ongoing, urgent evacuation operation- children were among those who died.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks. Amaq news agency said on its Telegram channel that an IS member called Abdul Rahman al-Logari carried out “the martyrdom operation near Kabul Airport”.

It is understood that all foreign forces are now aiming to evacuate their citizens and embassy employees from the country by Monday, 30 August – a day before the US deadline. An unnamed diplomat added that Taliban forces will tighten security and add more forces to manage the crowds at the airport’s gates.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for any updates.

