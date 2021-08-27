Afghan refugees transferred to autonomous communities

A total of 759 Afghan refugees have already been transferred state reception centres in 14 autonomous communities.

Most of them have gone to Catalonia and Castilla y Leon which have taken 121 Afghans each. Some 68 refugees have been sent to Madrid and 60 to the Basque country.

Murcia has taken 41 people, Valencia 57 and Aragon 52.

Asturias has taken 32 and Andalusia 49; Castilla-La Mancha, 29; Navarra, 18; Galicia, 14; the Balearic Islands has taken three. Another 125 Afghan refugees have yet to be placed.

The Torrejon de Ardoz air base near Madrid has processed 1,584 people, that is 858 men and 726 women. Of those, 631 are children.

“We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay” warned Joe Biden in a message to those behind the terror attacks at Kabul’s airport.

The US president was speaking after it emerged that 13 US service personnel – most of them Marines – were among more than 80 people killed after two blasts and a gunfight outside the facility.

