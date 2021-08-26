MALAGA province has a yellow weather warning issued by Aemet for this weekend as the terral returns, bringing high temperatures with it



Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for high temperatures in much of the province of Malaga from Friday, August 27, with the terral forecast to make an appearance again, proving that the summer is not quite finished yet, despite the unstable weather experienced in the province over the last few days, where last Tuesday, August 24, the presence of a large amount of dust in suspension caused a light rain in the form of mud in the province, showers that were repeated the next day.

A big rise in thermometer readings could see Antequera region reaching 35ºC, while Velez and Ronda should experience around 34ºC, as will Malaga capital, says Armet, with a maximum of 36ºC being the most anywhere can expect.

Hotter temperatures are forecast in the regions of Guadalhorce and Axarquia, and most of the Costa del Sol, from around 2pm on Saturday, August 28, where the mercury could rise to as high as 38ºC, through until 9pm in the evening, with Aemet predicting that strong intervals of wind will blow on the coast during the afternoon.

Yesterday, Wednesday, August 25, several residents of the Nerja municipality captured images of something that Meteorology, through the Notification System of Singular Atmospheric Observations (Sinobas), recorded as a sea thunderstorm at around 10.pm, a phenomenon that resembles a tornado, with the only difference being that it occurs over the sea instead of on land, as reported by malagahoy.es

