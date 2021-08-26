Tourist seriously injured after falling from balcony in Mallorca

A TOURIST has been seriously injured after falling from the second floor balcony in Mallorca.

The 20-year-old tourist sustained the injury after falling from the balcony in Mallorca onto a road on Playa de Palma.

The incident took place at a hotel at 15 Calle Pare Bartomeu Salva. The man reportedly fell from his balcony onto a canopy covering the hotel reception before falling again onto the street, leaving him seriously injured.

Health workers went to the Playa de Palma hotel to attend to the man before he was transferred to hospital.

The National Police have opened an investigation to clarify how the incident took place which saw the tourist injured.

The news comes after the Guardia Civil has detained in Mallorca the leader of an organisation dedicated to human trafficking.

Members of the Guardia Civil detained an Algerian man on July 31 in the town of Llucmajor.

The investigation revealed that he led a criminal organisation involved in human trafficking with connections to “facilitating groups” based in North Africa.

The operation to detain the suspect in Mallorca was carried out in close cooperation with Interpol and the Algerian authorities. The suspect travelled frequently, the Guardia Civil said.

The Guardia Civil suspects that the criminal organisation he was behind in Mallorca was bringing migrants from Africa to Spain.

