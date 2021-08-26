Third known case of euthanasia in Spain. A patient in Spain’s Alicante was the third person to use the new euthanasia law that was recently approved in Spain.

The patient was suffering from ALS and used the new law on euthanasia which was approved in March. This is the third known case in Spain, previous cases were in Asturias and in the Basque country. The Alicante woman was over 60 years old and is said to have been in an advanced stage of her disease. She had been admitted to the Hospital de San Juan de Alicante. At this point in time no further details have been released.

What is known though is that the woman was a widow, and a dependent. She had been in the Alicante hospital since August 9. To use the new euthanasia law various conditions must be met which include incurability and “intolerable” suffering.

The Association for the Right to Die with Dignity (DMD) confirmed that the woman “fulfilled the requirements” put forward by the regulation which was only recently approved in Spain.

The other two people in Spain to use the law were an 86-year-old woman from the Basque county and a further patient in Asturias. The euthanasia law in Spain came into force on June 25.

As reported 20 minutes, “In fact, it is the seventh country in the world in which this practice is legal, after Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada, New Zealand (where it has already been approved, but will come into force in November) and Colombia (in the latter country by decision of the Constitutional Court, but without the Parliament having passed a law regulating it).”

