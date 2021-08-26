Spanish startup reduced McDonald’s waiting time by 25 per cent.

Anyone who has eaten at a Spanish McDonald’s in the last five years should know that their waiting time has been kept down with the help of a Spanish start-up company. McDonald’s has been working with Orquest, which have been able to reduce waiting times by a staggering 25per cent.

McDonald’s was the first client of Spanish company Orquest in 2016 and today they have many success stories including helping out Farmacias MIA, said to be one of Ecuador’s most important pharmaceutical groups.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The company have been able to improve performance to such an extent that employees at the pharmaceutical company now have an extra day off each week, and business performance has not been negatively affected.

“From this optimisation of the operational efficiency of the business, it is possible to offer excellent personalised customer service and, therefore, improve the performance and productivity of the points of sale without incurring an increase in labour costs,” said Alberto del Barrio, CEO of Orquest, speaking to El Espanol.

“We work hand in hand with leaders in the retail and quick-service restaurant sector around the world and our automatic scheduling and task planning technology solution is deployed in more than 1,300 points of sale across 22 countries in 4 continents, planning more than 40,000 employees,” said Alberto.

The company have also ensured that their software can handle coronavirus safety measures and said “our software has had to evolve in its automatic scheduling generation to achieve the highest possible efficiency in terms of social distancing between employees and optimisation of shifts and breaks between bubble groups of workers”.

In other COVID news, Pfizer CEO says they can tackle new variants in 95 days, but that a vaccine resistant strain of the coronavirus is “likely” to appear.

Albert Bourla, the CEO for Pfizer spoke out on Tuesday, August 24, and said that he believes that the possibility of a vaccine resistant strain appearing is “likely”. He has said that Pfizer are constantly working with new variants as they crop up across the world, and that they would be able to create a vaccine capable of handling a resistant strain in only 95 days, according to Fox News.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





