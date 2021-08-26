Spain’s most expensive house costs 29 million euros

Spain’s most expensive house is in Malaga, and costs a staggering 29 million euros.

Spain’s most expensive property can be found in Malaga’s La Zagaleta. It is a stunning villa and is the most exclusive property for sale in Spain, according to the Idealista real estate portal.

In Spain if you are looking for expensive property, the two main areas to head for are the Costa del Sol and the Balearic Islands. The 29-million-euro villa in Malaga comes with a fantastic 3,000 square metres of floor space and has an estate of nearly 6,000 metres.

The villa is located in the exclusive urbanisation of La Zagaleta. Other features that the villa can boast of are five rooms along with a bowling alley, a golf simulator and even a stunning infinity pool. These are not all the features that the property has to offer budding buyers.

Next on the list comes a 26.5-million-euro property that could be called a palace. It has 2,800 square metres too. The next on the list is slightly smaller with only 1,350 metres but the villa can boast of a 93,000 metre estate. It also comes with his own heliport and only costs just under 25 million euros. Both of these houses can be found in Spain’s Mallorca.

As reported La Noncion, “In fourth place, also in Mallorca, there is a villa for 22 million euros; followed by a house in Benhavís ( Malaga ) for 18.8 million; a villa in Marbella for 18.5 million and a villa also in Benhavis for 17.5 million.”

