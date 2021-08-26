Spain is ready for the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine according to Health Minister, Carolina Darias.

The Minister of Health Carolina Darias, has confirmed that Spain is “ready” to vaccinate people with a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and she explained that the vaccines experts could have proposal on this issue ready by next week.

On Wednesday after the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) Darias said: “We hope that next week we will have a possible proposal that will determine when and, in any case, which group we will vaccinate with the third dose,”

“The EMA’s pronouncement is always important as is knowing the outcome of the clinical trials, but the decision will be up to the public health authorities. We will wait until next week when the committee meets and we will know the proposal.”

The Minister highlighted that Spain “is ready if it is decided to inoculate the third dose”.

“But we have to define when, to whom, if we have to make it coincide with the flu vaccine…. There are a series of questions that we have to resolve”.

In other coronavirus news, Pfizer CEO says they can tackle new variants in 95 days, but that a vaccine resistant strain of the coronavirus is “likely” to appear.

Albert Bourla, the CEO for Pfizer spoke out on Tuesday, August 24, and said that he believes that the possibility of a vaccine resistant strain appearing is “likely”. He has said that Pfizer are constantly working with new variants as they crop up across the world, and that they would be able to create a vaccine capable of handling a resistant strain in only 95 days, according to Fox News.

Thank you for reading.






