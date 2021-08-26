Rescuers searching for survivors in Peñíscola building collapse

Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building in Peñíscola after it collapsed yesterday.

At least three people are believed to be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed three-storey building in Peñíscola, Castellon, Valencia.

A local restaurant owner told La Sexta how he had arrived at the scene and saw a hand sticking out from the ruble. He was told by the emergency services to stand back and be quiet so they could listen for survivors

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The accident, the cause of which is unknown at the moment, occurred on August 25, in a building with about 20 apartments located in the Font Nova de Peñíscola urbanisation.

Several teams of firefighters arrived at the scene, as well as personnel from the rescue units, the canine unit and the machinery and logistics unit.

According to municipal sources and witnesses, there was no explosion and the building is not particularly old.

Several structural technicians from the Peñíscola City Council have travelled to the place in order to analyse the situation and see if the rest of the building is in danger of collapse.

The Guardia Civil is also helping in the rescue work by trying to find out which properties in the building were empty or inhabited in case there are any survivors trapped.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





