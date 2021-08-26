Police search for man who allegedly murdered his two year old son

Police search for a man who allegedly murdered his two year old son in a hotel room in Barcelona. He reportedly sent several threatening messages to the mother on the day of the crime.

According to La Vanguardia, in the last message he told her “in the hotel you have what you deserve” which put the woman on alert and led her to appear at the tourist accommodation in search of her child.

🔴 COLABORACIÓN CIUDADANA Buscamos a Martín Ezequiel Álvarez Giaccio como persona relacionada con la muerte de su hijo en Barcelona.

Si tienes información llama al @112 pic.twitter.com/WHumhsIlUZ — Mossos (@mossos) August 25, 2021

Once at the hotel, the suspect’s ex-wife begged the reception workers to allow her access to the room. They initially refused but when she explained what happened and they alerted the Emergency Services, which used a master key to get into the room and found the body of the child under the bed.

The little boy was two years and nine months old and lived with his mother in the Sants-Badal neighbourhood of Barcelona. On August 24, the father, who had just moved to El Vendrell after the separation, picked him up at his house for a walk. After this, he took him to the Hotel Concordia and there, presumably, he killed him by smothering him with a pillow.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are asking citizens to help them find Martin Ezequiel Alvarez. In the image the police have released they explain that he is 44-years-old and 1.78 metres tall, with a trimmed beard and brown eyes.

