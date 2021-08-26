Police investigate following Malaga stabbing

POLICE in Malaga are investigate following the stabbing of a man.

Officers from the National Police are investigating after the young man was injured in the stabbing in the centre of Malaga.

According to police, the investigation is continuing after taking statements from some witnesses and, so far, there have been no arrests.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The incident took place on Wednesday, August 25 at around 6.20 pm, when the emergency services received a report from a local who witnessed a fight in the middle of the street, which had resulted in a man wounded by a knife.

The witness told emergency services that the victim was on the ground bleeding profusely due to cuts caused by a knife in his arm and that the perpetrator had fled the scene.

National Police and health workers came to the scene, assisting the victim and transferring him to hospital.

The news comes after a court in Malaga ruled that a man whose father was found stabbed to death at his home will be placed in prison.

A judge ruled that the man will go to prison awaiting trial after his father’s stabbed body was found at his home in Malaga.

The incident took place on August 3 when the body of an 89-year-old man was found with stab wounds at a home in El Atabal, Malaga.

Officers from the National Police arrested the man’s son, a 54-year-old Spanish man, on suspicion of murder and robbery.

Police from the homicide group located the suspect in a building in the downtown area of Malaga.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





