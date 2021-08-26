Peaky Blinders creator to produce Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been commissioned to produce Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ceremonies.

“It is going to be mind-blowing, that’s all I can say,” Knight told The Guardian on August 26 and he wants to “bang the drum for Birmingham and to let people know what a fantastic multicultural, welcoming city it has been and continues to be.”

“There is in Birmingham a reluctance to get too big for your boots, a preference for the harsh verdict, if you like. Which is great and it is funny and humorous but it doesn’t help with the marketing of the city.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It has quite a brutal practicality about it. But all of that I like as well. There is something bold about a city that has the bypass running straight through the middle.

“The idea that you are putting together a show that will be live, in front of a billion and half people, is terrifying but also a great challenge,” he added.

The Games take place from July 28 to August 8, 2022 and are “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase the West Midlands on a global stage,” according to the organisers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





