THE third week of August saw the best Costa Blanca’s best week since 2019.

Statistics from hoteliers’ association Hosbec confirmed an occupancy rate of more than 90 per cent, prompting the association to state with satisfaction that they had been proved right.

“We have been saying since early August, when occupancy figures began to resemble those of previous seasons, that tourism was losing its fear of the coronavirus,” Hosbec president Toni Mayor said.

“With these encouraging figures, both the hotel sector and society are demonstrating that it’s possible to launch a safe campaign, compatible with normality and based on responsibility and cautiousness,” Mayor added.

The Hosbec president also pointed out that hotel occupancy had increased as the pandemic’s fifth wave accumulated incidence fell.

Mayor nevertheless emphasised that it was important not to forget that this was just four weeks of normalised output compared with 18 months of crisis.

“Without a doubt we are happy with the August figures, above all because we feared the worst when new restrictions were announced in July,” the Hosbec president added.

“But it now remains to be seen what September and October bring, once family tourism returns to its ‘winter quarters’ with the return to school,” Mayor said.





