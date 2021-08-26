HAVING coped with getting used to working from home during the pandemic, a new generation of hybrid workers emerges in the UK.

Many British companies have been taking a hard look at the benefits and problems with home working and whilst there are a considerable number of jobs where staff have to be on site (for example shops, restaurants, factories) office staff in particular may wish to stay at home.

For an individual there can be significant cost savings as there is no need to pay for transport to and from work and for those with a long journey, there is an added benefit of the reduction in travel stress and the fact that they can spend more time with their families.

The downside however is that it becomes easy to lose personal contact with colleagues and it is possible that those who turn up at the office may stand higher in the ‘pecking order’ when it comes to promotion as they are constantly on view.

Perhaps the ideal situation – this seems to be becoming attractive to some businesses and workers – is a hybrid role whereby staff can choose to vary their place of employment so that they spend some time in the office and some time working at home.

Companies such as Premier Foods (who own a number of popular household names such as Mr Kipling) and Primark are following this course and the HR director for Premier David Wilkinson told the BBC “Work is a verb, not a place, and whether it’s for a team meeting or just personal preference, our office remains open for anyone who wants to use it.”

Time will tell whether this becomes the norm.

