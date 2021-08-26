Missing Alozaina girl found

A MISSING girl from Alozaina has been found in Rincon de la Victoria.

The 19-year-old girl from Alozaina had been reported missing before the authorities announced she had been found.

The young woman reportedly walked into the Guardia Civil in Rincon de la Victoria after she was reported missing.

Police said the reasons for she went missing from Alozaina are still unknown. They said it is, “a matter that the authorities and the family will try to clarify.”

The authorities in Alozaina have thanked the collaboration of residents of the municipality and its surroundings, as well as various administrations.

The Guardia Civil had been searching for the young woman after the family reported her missing.

According to her missing report, the young woman is Carmen Rojas from Alozaina.

The news comes after four men were arrested in Malaga for kidnapping and a €10,000 ransom demand.

The men were arrested by police in Malaga after a kidnapping plot was foiled when the kidnappers tried to obtain another €10,000 for the young man’s release.

The kidnappers lay in wait for the youth close to his house in Velez Malaga, as he approached, they bungled him into a put him into a car and threatened him with a firearm.

From there, they drove to Malaga capital and while there they asked the family of the youth for a €10,000 ransom. Distraught, the family agreed to the payment and the 19-year-old victim was released.

An operation called ‘Prism’ was launched after the family contacted the authorities, and it was during an attempt to collect the next payment that the police swooped in and managed to arrest the four suspects in Malaga.

