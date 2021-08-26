Ministry of Justice to fight organised crime and money laundering

The Ministry of Justice is organising the second round of the Cycle on Money Laundering and Fight Against Organized Crime.

The sessions will serve as a forum of experiences to design an Ibero-American Plan on the fight against money laundering, it will be led by Justice Minister Pilar Llop within the Conference of Ministers of Justice of the Ibero-American Countries.

The objective of the conference is to ensure that all participants, including personnel from various ministries, judges, prosecutors, financial intelligence units, notaries, registrars and members of police forces and bodies, among others, have a global vision of all areas of the fight against money laundering from criminal activities. This includes both preventive activities and criminal investigation as well as the location, management and administration of these seized assets, with the greatest efficiency in the use of public resources.

It will be held in Montevideo, Uruguay, September 13 to October 22, and will include 60 presentations by experts from the more than 20 Spanish, Latin American and global institutions as well as participatory workshops and seminars followed live from all participating countries.

