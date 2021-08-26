Mercadona will raise the price of milk after protests by farmers

Farmers groups consider the measure “positive” and ask other supermarket chains also raise the price of milk.

The price of milk sold in Mercadona will soon increase its price by three cents, a measure taken by the supermarket chain to satisfy the demands of farmers. The Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA) said it was a “positive step” that other supermarkets should also raise the price of milk.

Farmers are struggling with a “brutal rise in production costs in recent months”, according to the UPA.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The price increase however “must be followed by the rest of the large commercial areas and the dairy industry and must be combined with other advances” the union stressed.

Mercadona’s announcement not to sell milk below 60 cents per liter from September been received with “hope” by the sector.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





