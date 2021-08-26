McDonald’s install electric car charging points at three Malaga restaurants

McDONALD’S and Endesa install electric car charging points at three of their restaurants in the province of Malaga



In a statement issued by McDonald’s, as the result of their signing an agreement in late 2019 with Endesa X for the installation of electric vehicle charging points in the parking lots of its restaurants throughout Spain, today, Thursday, August 26, saw the inauguration of three of those charging points, which, with their 50 kW of power, can recharge more than 80 per cent of the battery of an electric vehicle in less than thirty minutes.

This initiative is part of the sustainability commitments of both Endesa X and McDonald’s, and, at the same time, is part of the collaborative movement “Happy Change” that McDonald’s presented in early 2020, which continues to promote various initiatives, including the installation of charging infrastructure.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said of the initiative, that the company is moving forward with the aim of promoting electric mobility in Spain, and above all, facilitating the change and transition for all customers, “The key is to offer them solutions wherever they need them”.

In order to promote the use of electric vehicles, this service is offered to anyone who goes to a McDonald's where the recharging infrastructure is installed, with no obligation to consume in the restaurant, as reported by malaghoy.es








