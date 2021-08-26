Market let-down

MERCADILLO PUEBLO: Privately-owned open-air market long-opposed by AICO Photo credit: Foursquare

BENIDORM shopkeepers’ association AICO accused the town hall of misleading business-owners over the proposed Ensanche Levante project.

AICO had always understood from a succession of PSOE and Partido Popular mayors that once the Armanello area was redeveloped, the privately-owned Wednesday and Sunday open-air market held near the Hotel Pueblo would disappear.

It is clear from the plans for 20 hotels, 1,564 tourist apartments and 800 residential properties that the market will remain, declared AICO president Raul Parra.

“After all these years of promises the plot of land remains intact with a status that is compatible with non-sedentary sales or open-air market,” he complained.



