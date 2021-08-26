Marbella Mayor at new charity centre

THE Mayor of Marbella has visited a new charity centre.

Mayor of Marbella Angeles Muñoz has visited the new Global Gift Foundation charity centre.

The centre, which is in Finca La Panocha, will this summer host up to 200 people and the mayor thanked the charity for its works in Marbella.

The Global Gift Foundation, named Casa Angeles in honour of the mother of the president of the foundation, offers aid for those with around 20 diseases and for their families.

The news comes after Marbella council announced plans to improve citizen participation.

It said it has opened a consultation to residents, groups and entities to amend the council’s current citizen participation plan.

Councillor Enrique Rodriguez said: “Our goal is to renew the current plan.”

He said: “We want to promote a regulation in which residents contribute their ideas in the draft itself”

Councillor Rodriguez said the citizen participation plan would allow locals to get involved with the council.

He added that the council’s aim was, “economic development for the municipality.”

The public consultation of the document is aimed at both citizens and entities.

The councillor said that the main objectives of the new plan are to improve citizen participation, encouraging citizens to get involved in these processes, as well as improving the presence of volunteer staff and popular consultations and improving accessibility for those on the Costa del Sol.

