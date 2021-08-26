Marbella days

LAST week was a funny week overall, perhaps because we went through a four-day heat wave, followed by what seems to me a strange feeling of calm. The penny also dropped that summer is almost over.

Seemingly all of a sudden it’s not excruciatingly hot and when did it start getting dark so early with the sun setting before 9pm? The countdown has started.

The good news though is that just when the weather and August are winding down, we have had a last minute influx of eager tourists. The traffic between the Nogales and San Pedro tunnels is well past maximum capacity, meaning an extra 30 minutes is advisable if taking that route.

I particularly enjoy watching the melange of exclusive and rental cars battling for position on the circuit from the Puerto Banus Iceland roundabout to the Rhinoceros roundabout on the other side of the motorway.

Taking time to enjoy the scenery and appreciate the moment is highly recommended to keep one’s perspective and patience and not get involved in the frenzy.

Watching the tourists engage our zebra crossings however is a harrowing experience for me. I know that anyone from England basically expects cars to stop automatically, but this not the culture in Spain. They also place their crossings at the turn offs from the motorway and at the beginning of roads. This leaves very little visibility or time to react. Even if the car is coming straight at you with good visibility they still might not stop; please take due care.

Please also remember to wear your masks if inside any buildings, including supermarkets. Even if this is no longer a requirement in your own country, finding out what’s expected of you whilst in Spain is much appreciated.

As a resident and frequent visitor myself to many local venues for the #ZeroHero incentive or just with friends, I feel we need to appreciate that many of our small business owners are knackered (am I allowed to say that?). They’ve been open all hours permitted since lockdown in an effort to just stay afloat, unable to take any time off to recover from the stress and physical exhaustion and still doing their best to spread the joy. If they’re not always successful, please be compassionate.

Tipping is something else to take into consideration please. A normal tip in Spain would be at least 10 per cent of your bill. If your service has been terrible obviously that needs to be taken into consideration, but similarly if the service is really good please be generous in your appreciation (even if you do not intend going back again).

Being nice to people also goes a long way. Frequently people take niceness for stupidity but it isn’t. Smiling at someone, even if they’re seemingly scowling at you, could be just the inspiration they need. They’re probably not scowling at all and just lost in thought or worry and it could be your smile that could make their day.

