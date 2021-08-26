Man shoots himself in the head after attacking his ex-partner in Spain’s Huelva. Somehow the man is still alive and is said to be in a stable condition.

The Guardia civil are investigating the shocking case of the 42-year-old man from La Puebla de Guzman in Huelva that shot himself in the head with a shotgun after allegedly having attacked his ex-partner. The alleged assault is said to have taken place in front of their son who is a minor. The man has been admitted to the Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Seville.

Sources close to the ongoing investigation have confirmed to Efe that the shocking events occurred on Sunday, August 22, at about 21.30 hours.

An argument broke out with the man and his ex-partner at her home where he is then said to have allegedly attacked her. He went on to threaten the woman with a shotgun before he turned it on himself and shot himself in the head.

The incident was reported to the emergency services 112. They received a call for help saying that a person had shot themselves at about 22:00 hours. Both the Guardia civil and the health services rushed to the scene of the incident.

At the moment the man is still in Seville’s Virgen del Rocio hospital and is said to be in a stable condition despite his injuries. According to Huelvahoy, the man was mainly injured in the jaw area.

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.






