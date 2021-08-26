London supermarkets on lockdown after man ‘injected food with mystery substance’

Three London supermarkets on lockdown after man allegedly ‘injected food with mystery substance’ at Sainsbury’s, Tesco’s and Waitrose.

An alert has been issued after the suspected contamination of food products. It has been advised that anyone who bought food from Tesco Express, Little Waitrose or Sainsbury’s Local on Fulham Palace Road yesterday evening dispose of the food.

The incident happened on Wednesday night, August 25, and the supermarkets were placed on lockdown after suspicions were raised that food had been injected. So far one man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to cause public harm or anxiety.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hammersmith and Fulham Council took to social media and issued an emergency alert. They warned people that food may have been contaminated.

At this point is not known which products were injected but it could possibly include microwaveable meals and processed meat. According to the council they were alerted just before 8 PM after a man began shouting abuse in the street.

The council said: “The supermarkets – Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s – have closed and crime scenes are in place.

“Officers were called at around 7.40pm after a man was reported to be shouting abuse at people in the street.

“The man is alleged to have visited three supermarkets on Fulham Palace Road and injected foodstuffs using a number of syringes. He has been taken into police custody.

“Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets this evening.

“H&F Council’s Environmental Health team are now working with the supermarket branches affected.”

According to the Metropolitan police a man has allegedly ‘injected foodstuffs with a number of needles’ at the Tesco Express at 168-188 Fulham Palace Road, the Little Waitrose at 201-207 Fulham Palace Road, and the Sainsbury’s Local at 179-183 Fulham Palace Road, as reported the Metro.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





