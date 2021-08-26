Light relief in Benidorm

BENIDORM town hall is providing €150 grants towards electricity bills for families whose earnings have been affected by the pandemic.

This will be paid automatically to those already receiving municipal aid to help them cover basic necessities, announced Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

The town hall has allocated €279,900 for the payments and the money will be paid into the bank accounts of 1,866 Benidorm homes during the first week of September, Perez confirmed.

“After 17 months, the economic and social consequences of this health crisis are still hitting families whose members are on ERTE furlough or unemployed,” Perez said.

“These families have also seen how the price of a basic and necessary service like electricity has shot up, especially in August when it reached an all-time high.”

“With this extra payment, in addition to more than €1.5 million paid out in 2021 so far, we want to help families cope with the increase so that higher light bills do not add to their problems,” Perez explained.

Between March 2020 and March 2021, Benidorm town hall has mobilised €14 million to help families and local businesses, he added.

“We shall continue injecting the municipal funds to help the vulnerable and those who most need it,” the mayor pledged, adding that more aid would be announced shortly.





