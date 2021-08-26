Lifeguards to the rescue

CAMPELLO’S deputy mayor Julio Oca thanked the beaches’ lifesaving service who came to the rescue of a swimmer in difficulties.

The yellow flag was flying on the Muchavista beach, a warning to bathers of possibly adverse sea conditions, when lifeguards realised that a middle-aged man was fighting to return to the shore.

Having helped the swimmer out of the water, he was given oxygen and once his condition had stabilised, was taken to San Juan hospital for observation.

“Once again, vigilance and action on the part of our team of lifeguards were fundamental in ensuring beachgoers’ safety,” Oca said.

“But precaution on the part of swimmers is just as important as the professionality of our lifesavers when sea conditions are dangerous,” he added.





