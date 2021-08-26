Katie Price ‘is likely to drop assault case as she cannot face court’

Katie Price ‘is likely to drop assault case because she cannot face being grilled in court’.

Former glamour star Katie Price has spoken to friends and revealed that she “cannot face” appearing in court over the alleged attack, according to reports. Katie was rushed to hospital after the incident which occurred at her Essex home early on Monday morning. Katie has been seen looking bruised after the alleged assault, but is now said to be back at work.

The police have confirmed that the man who was arrested has been released on bail until late next month. “A man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20,” said a police spokesperson.

Speaking to the Sun friends of Katie’s told of how she is “mentally fragile” and that she “cannot face” appearing in court.

“She (Katie) absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance,” said Katie’s friend.

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out.”

Police are still investigating the incident and a police spokesman explained that: “We have a duty of care to gather all evidence relating to this case and our inquiries continue.”

In other Katie news, Katie’s £50k engagement ring from Carl Woods was ‘taken’ in the alleged assault. The ring was a stunning seven carat diamond ring, which is thought to have been made by an East London jeweller.

According to a source speaking to the Sun, Katie no longer has her engagement ring. “Katie no longer has her ring. It cost thousands but went during the incident,” said the source.

