Julio Iglesias takes to Instagram to address rumours about his health

Rumours about the health and well-being of one of Spain’s greatest-ever international singing stars, Julio Iglesias have been circulating in recent years, about which he has remained silent, but now, taking to Instagram, he has made a point of addressing certain issues.

In an Instagram post, accompanied by a nostalgic photograph from when he was a young man, Julio wrote, “Peñiscola 1965. The walking sticks that I used to walk I hid them behind the wall. I was 19 years old when one day I found myself in a hospital, almost lifeless, and with very little hope of being able to recover”, he began, referring to the life-changing traffic accident that transformed his life.

“Here, in this photo, I was going to be 21 years old, I had been recovering for 2 years, I was swimming 6 or 7 hours a day until I couldn’t take it anymore, that’s when I started writing songs. A year later, I left for the first time, with two sticks, to study English in Ramsgate, in the county of Kent “, recalled Iglesias.

It was after this trip to Ramsgate, followed by another to Cambridge that he made his debut singing ‘Life goes on Equal’ at the Benidorm festival, and confesses that his life as an athlete helped him to move on and “learn to learn”.

Speaking about his current state of health, he said, “Of course my back hurts, as it always has, of course, I have less strength than I had before. Of course, I am going to be 78 years old, and not even a great athlete can be asked to do sport at 78 years of age in the same way he did at 20”.

He also took the opportunity to open his heart and talk about his wife, Miranda Rijnsburger, “I have a splendid family, and a woman I love with all my soul”, adding, “If I have to tell the story of my life, no one is going to tell it more certainly and better than me, by the way I will tell it”, while emphasising the support given to him by his fans throughout his career.

“Nobody knows one’s life better than oneself, and it is what you have done in life that is truly important”, concluded the singer, as reported by 20minutos.es.

