Italian gangster arrested in Barcelona

AN ITALIAN man wanted on suspicion of a shooting has been arrested in Barcelona.

The alleged Italian gangster was arrested in Barcelona under a European Arrest Warrant.

Officers from the National Police arrested the man in Barcelona after he was wanted by the Italian authorities.

Police said: “The detainee is listed as a dangerous member of the Italian Camorra, of the Mazarella clan.”

He is accused of shooting at a rival gang in Italy and was charged with alleged crimes against persons and property, facing 12 years in prison.

The investigation by Spanish officers began in April, when police discovered the man was in Spain.

The National Police found the man in Barcelona before arresting him.

