International Dog Day 2021, are you proud of your pet pooch?

International Dog Day 2021. We hope you are celebrating International dog day with your pet pooch.

International Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26 across the globe. The day aims to encourage the adoption of dogs rather than buying them from pet stores. The day also aims to celebrate dogs no matter what their breed, shape or size.

No matter what, it is a day to be proud of your pet pooch or pooches. Many people have taken to social media to share photos of their pets.

Manchester airport joined in and posted on Facebook. They have many highly trained dogs that help keep everyone safe at the airport. They said: “Happy #InternationalDogDay. Pictured here are some of our furry friends who work alongside @GMPMcrAirport to help keep you safe on your travels”.

Many expats have helped rescues out in Spain and are happy to share photos of their pet pooches, no matter what the day. One expat EWN reader said: “I am so proud of my dog, he may not be the smartest but he always brings a smile to my face.”

According to PetsRadar “International Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist, Dog Trainer and Author, Colleen Paige, who you might recognize as also having set up other pet holidays, like National Kitten Day and even National Wildlife Day! In 2013, it was even officially adopted into New York State Legislation.

“National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure”.

Happy #InternationalDogDay 🐾 Pictured here are some of our furry friends who work alongside @GMPMcrAirport to help keep you safe on your travels 🛫

📸 L-R: Lottie, Spud, Murphy, Aayla, Jimmy, Buddy & Ziggy pic.twitter.com/dCBtGdt2g0 — Manchester Airport (@manairport) August 26, 2021

