Hyundai Tucson –bold styling!

I’m frequently told that all cars look alike nowadays, the only differentiator being the badge on the bonnet. Well there’s no mistaking Hyundai’s latest SUV, the Tucson. It has a very imposing front which reminds me a little of the 1960s Dodge Charger RT.

The lights are shielded at the outer edge of the dominant front grille and provide an excellent level of light in terms of both spread and distance. It’s a neat styling touch that certainly makes drivers do a double take in their rear view mirror.

The range starts with the SE Connect powered by a 150 hp, 1.6-litre petrol engine, across the range, and priced at €33,746/£28,710. There are petrol and mild hybrid models along with hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. More tech’ options include manual or automatic gears and there’s all-wheel-drive options too.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Standard equipment across the board includes heated and height adjustable front seats, climate, automatic lights and wipers, high beam assist, LED headlights with cornering, cruise, heated and powered folding door mirrors, automatic dimming rear view mirror, parking sensors with rear camera, keyless entry and start, navigation, Bluetooth and wireless charging. It’s an impressive list.

The test model was an Ultimate trim with mild hybrid power mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. Priced at €41,596/£35,390 the Tucson carries off this higher price because it not only looks quality but feels it in the way it drives and the interior has an upmarket aura.

Thankfully in an age of digital mania Hyundai have sensibly retained traditional dials in the driver display and separate controls for things such as the climate control, rather than burying them in the digital menu of the large 10-inch touchscreen.

Seating is very comfortable with multiple adjustment, including on the premium model luxuries like heated rear seats, ventilated and heated front seats along with power adjustment and heated steering wheel. Driver and passengers will not complain about space as there is plenty of room for all along with their luggage.

On the road the Tucson has plenty of power from its 1.6-litre engine and is both smooth and refined, but it’s never going to set your driving pulses alight. Then it isn’t meant to be a drivers’ car, this is a family and work machine capable of everything from the school run to chauffeuring for a black tie dinner. It’s a very big tick in the box for the Tucson!

Facts at a Glance

Model: Hyundai Tucson Ultimate

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Engine: 1.6-litre, turbocharged, petrol, 48v mild hybrid, developing 150 ps

1.6-litre, turbocharged, petrol, 48v mild hybrid, developing 150 ps Gears: 7-speed automatic

7-speed automatic Price: €41,596/£35,390

€41,596/£35,390 Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 9.6 seconds/Maximum Speed 188 kph (117 mph)

0-100 kph (62 mph) 9.6 seconds/Maximum Speed 188 kph (117 mph) Economy: 6.4 l/100km (44.1 mpg) combined driving – WLTP

6.4 l/100km (44.1 mpg) combined driving – WLTP Emissions: 144 g/km – WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.





