Harry Kane decides to stay at Tottenham

Just six days before the transfer window closes on 31 August, Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane has confirmed he is committed to staying with the London club this summer, after months of speculation surrounding his future, with a big-money move to champions Manchester City thought to be his objective.

Kane has a contract with Spurs until 2024, but it was believed that the 28-year-old prolific striker had a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy that would enable him to leave during the summer break.

There had been further fuel added to the rumours when the player returned late for pre-season training, but last Sunday, August 22, saw him on the pitch as a sub against Wolves in a 1-0 victory, which he wrote about on social media this Wednesday 25, “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks”.

Adding, “I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success.”

Tottenham’s new Portuguese boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, was clearly delighted by the news, calling it “fantastic news” to see Kane staying with the club, “I think since Harry joined us he has been working, so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent. It’s finished, Harry is going to be with us. We are all very happy. He is one of the best players in the world. Delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us”, as reported by bbc.com.

