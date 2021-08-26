Green light for Alfaz improvements

HACIENDA, Spain’s Finance Ministry, gave the go-ahead to two Alfaz projects that will help to reduce the municipality’s carbon footprint.

Both are included in the town’s Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) using EU cash from the Regional Development Fund (FEDER), and having received Ministry permission, can be put out to tender.

The town hall intends to spend €725,000 million on substituting street-lights with LED technology to save on energy bills while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

There are also plans to install solar panels to power the town hall’s Data Processing Centres (CPDs).

Another €1.925 million will be spent on promoting sustainable mobility inside the municipality, improving connections between Alfaz and Albir.





