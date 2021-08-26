Government and charities highlight veterans support.

The meeting outlined support available to former service personnel across the UK and agreed to share information and best practice on supporting veterans.

The meeting, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Minister for Defence People and Veterans Leo Docherty and attended by the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, brought together government departments, veterans charities and experts in military mental health.

They discussed the potential for the current situation in Afghanistan to impact the mental health of veterans, outlined the support available to former service personnel across the UK and agreed to share information and best practice on supporting veterans through this difficult time.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Minister for Defence People and Veterans Leo Docherty said, “The situation in Afghanistan is very difficult and I understand why those from the veteran community who served there with such great distinction will be concerned.

“We will always be indebted for your sacrifice and you played a key role in keeping this country safe from the threat of terrorism.

“For those who may be struggling, I urge you to access the range of veterans specific support available,” he added on August 26.

If any veteran or their families are struggling as a result of the recent events in Afghanistan, there is support available even if they are not living in the UK.

British veterans in Spain can contact the Veterans’ Gateway helpline on 0808 802 1212, or visit the website for advice and signposting to further support, including for families and the bereaved.

Veterans’ Gateway also recommend their 24-hour live chat for those seeking immediate assistance or want to reduce the cost of getting in touch.

“We make it quick and easy by being your first point of contact for whatever support you need, whether you are based in the UK or abroad. Many of our team are veterans themselves so they understand the issues that people face after leaving the Armed Forces. They work with people on a one-to-one basis, connecting them with the right support as soon as possible,” the website states.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





