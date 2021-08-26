Freedom Day and ‘lack of restrictions’ blamed for new Covid surge, as export warns things will get worse.

Coronavirus cases in the UK are growing, and according to one expert it is only likely to get worse as schools are set to return next week. The expert has blamed both the lack of restrictions and freedom day for the increase in cases.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid Study App, commented that: “Unfortunately, we’re back in a position where cases, hospitalisations and deaths are all going up and the UK has the highest rates of Covid in Europe, despite our superior vaccination rates.

“The main difference between the UK and Europe is our lack of restrictions. In many parts of Europe, people are still wearing face coverings and observing some social distancing.

“In the UK, where we eagerly declared ‘freedom’ from Covid and did away with even the most basic social measures, Covid has found an opportunity to spread.

“As kids head back to the classrooms, there’s a good chance cases will continue to rise from here.”

The ZOE Covid Study App is used by Brits to record symptoms on a daily basis and it shows that the majority of new cases are in those aged between 18 to 35 years old. Not far behind this is the number of infections in those aged 0 to 18 years old.

The expert is worried that the return to school will see cases rise and said: “I think that bodes rather badly for the rest of the UK and driving increased numbers of cases but hopefully still mild ones.

“Covid is with us, rates are still rising, we are in for a bad few weeks with schools going back.”

