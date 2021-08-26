Former England cricket captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86.

Sadly, Ted Dexter, the former England cricket captain has sadly died. He died in a hospice in Wolverhampton and was said to be surrounded by his family. He had been ill recently, but is said to have passed away peacefully at the age of 86.

Dexter had a stunning career and played over 60 Test matches for England between 1958 and 1968, where he scored a staggering 4,500 plus runs.

Dexter is considered to be one of the greatest players ever seen in England and he led his country on over 30 occasions. Dexter spent his entire county career playing for Sussex.

The MCC said: “After a recent illness he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family.

“Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England’s greatest ever cricketers.

“He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life.”

In other news, three London supermarkets on lockdown after man allegedly ‘injected food with mystery substance’ at Sainsbury’s, Tesco’s and Waitrose.

An alert has been issued after the suspected contamination of food products. It has been advised that anyone who bought food from Tesco Express, Little Waitrose or Sainsbury’s Local on Fulham Palace Road yesterday evening dispose of the food.

The incident happened on Wednesday night, August 25, and the supermarkets were placed on lockdown after suspicions were raised that food had been injected. So far one man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to cause public harm or anxiety.

