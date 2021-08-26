ENDESA has completed the installation of a new 11km underground pipeline which will bring a better electricity supply to parts of the Axarquia region



Spanish electricity supplier Endesa has recently completed the laying and installation of a brand new underground pipeline, 11km in length, that will bring a better 20kV power supply some to the municipalities in the Axarquia region of the Costa del Sol, as part of the company’s €1.8 million investment plan for the province of Malaga during 2021.

Work began on the installation of this new medium-voltage line at the start of August, with workmen operating under the strictest of health and safety guidelines, with the new line scheduled to be brought into action at the end of this month.

According to a statement from Endesa, the line is running from the Axarquia substation, which is located in Torre del Mar, the pipeline continues through the urban area of Velez-Malaga as far Trapiche, where it connects with the medium voltage facilities in the area.

This new electrical infrastructure is designed to improve the quality of supply to more than 150,000 customers in the towns of Rincon de la Victoria, Velez Malaga, and Torrox, combining with another series of very relevant actions that Endesa is carrying out in the province of Malaga that will involve an investment of approximately €15 million in the coming months, as reported by malagahoy.com.

