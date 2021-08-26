Dubai Police arrest two of Italy’s most wanted linked to the Camorra

Interpol’s global network has helped secure the arrest of two high-profile members of the Camorra organized crime group.

Raffaele Imperiale, 46, was arrested by the Dubai Police on 30 July on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice. Considered one of Italy’s most dangerous fugitives, he has been wanted since 2016 on charges relating to the Camorra, drug trafficking and organised crime.

The second arrest came on August 14, when Dubai Police apprehended Raffaele Mauriello, 31. He was the subject of two Interpol Red Notices, issued in accordance with arrest warrants for two separate murders.

“No matter how much wealth or power fugitives accumulate, or how far they travel, police work does not stop. Cases such as this underline the power of international police cooperation via Interpol’s global network more than ever,” said Secretary General Jürgen Stock, welcoming the arrests.

The suspects are being held in the United Arab Emirates while extradition proceedings are completed.

The Camorra is an Italian Mafia-type criminal organization and criminal society originating in the region of Campania. It is one of the oldest and largest criminal organizations in Italy, dating to the 17th century. Unlike the pyramidal structure of the Sicilian Mafia, the Camorra’s organisational structure is divided into individual groups also called “clans”.

Every capo or “boss”, is the head of a clan, in which there may be tens or hundreds of affiliates, depending on the clan’s power and structure. as Camorra clans act independently, they are more prone to feuding among themselves. The Camorra’s main businesses are drug trafficking, racketeering, counterfeiting and money laundering. It is also not unusual for Camorra clans to infiltrate the politics of their respective areas.

