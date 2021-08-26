Christmas chaos will be the Conservatives fault, say Labour

Looming chaos for shoppers and business alike this Christmas is the fault of the Conservative part, Labour said.

Labour made the remarks as the supply chain is under stress and a leading industry body warned of staff shortages.

“The chaos hitting supply chains is of the Conservatives’ making. Their failure to keep their promise to cut red tape for businesses, which are struggling with more paperwork and higher costs, combined with worker shortages, has created a perfect storm,” said Seema Malhotra MP, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Business and Consumers, on August 26.

“Whether it’s production grinding to a halt in our car factories, shelves emptying in supermarkets, or restaurants running out of food and drink, businesses are ringing the alarm and saying these problems are only going to get worse.

“Ministers must listen to businesses and unions who are calling for them to show leadership and put in place short-term solutions to deal with this acute crisis. But they must also end their chronic dismissal of these concerns, having accused the industry of ‘crying wolf’ over driver shortages, and take action to deliver on the promise of post-Brexit Britain,” she added.

