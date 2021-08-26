BREAKING NEWS: New countries added to UK travel green list

THE UK government has added seven countries to its travel green list.

The government has announced that Denmark is among the countries added to the UK travel green list.

Finland, the Azores, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are also moving to the green list.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Those travelling to green list countries can come back to the UK without quarantine.

The news comes after British travellers may still need to quarantine on return to the UK after booster shots are rolled out.

British citizens who received two doses of vaccine may still need to quarantine on returning from overseas countries when their booster jabs are rolled out. Currently, those who have received both jabs of the vaccine can return from amber list countries without having to isolate themselves for 10 days.

The amber list allows families who have completed their full dose of vaccines to head abroad this summer, with the list of countries including Spain, Greece, Portugal and France.

Many tourist destinations in Europe recently started welcoming back Brits who received both vaccine doses without enforcing any quarantine or further restrictions on them.

However, this may not be the case when a third booster jab is rolled, expected in early September. In a statement issued by the Health Secretary, Covid booster shots will be given in the UK.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





