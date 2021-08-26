A BARCELONA businessman left a tip of more than €4,000 for the waiters in a restaurant in Marbella



Raul Castañeda, a Barcelona businessman, left a tip of more than €4,000 for the waiters of a restaurant in the Malaga city of Marbella, a gesture he said he wanted to make after the criticism they suffered from a client three weeks ago after asking him to leave a tip when dining on the premises.

As Castañeda explained to Efe, in recent days he had learned of the complaint that a client, named Enrique, raised on social networks, by posting a photograph of his dinner receipt from the restaurant online, which subsequently went viral, in which he was complaining that he had been asked to leave a tip that evening, despite spending a total of €4,098 on his dinner, which included €372 for table service.

After Castañeda became aware of this post, the Barcelona businessman called the restaurant and reserved the exact same table that Enrique had sat at – table 17 – for dinner on August 22, with six of his friends, and when it was time to pay the bill he asked the waiter to add on as a tip, the exact same amount of the invoice of the customer who had complained before, which meant that he ended up paying €4,098 euros extra, and his total amounted to €8,179.

Mr Castañeda claimed to Efe that he expressly travelled from Barcelona to Malaga province so that he could personally give this tip to the waiters in the restaurant, as he calculated that, “taking into account that the establishment has about 15 waiters, each one took home that night extra, just from that table, about €270 euros”, and on his Instagram profile, referring to the customer who had complained, “The same amount that you presumed to pay for a meal, left as a tip to the same waiters you were pissed off with, who, by the way, gave a very great service”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

